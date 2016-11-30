Public invited to attend MHTC meeting in Cape Girardeau

The Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission will hold its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6.

The meeting will be held at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau on N. Kingshighway Street.

It is expected to last around two hours and the public is invited to attend the event.

The Commission holds meetings in Jefferson City the first five months of the year, while the legislature is in session; the other seven months Commission meetings are held throughout the state.

