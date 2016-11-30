Hotline in place to coordinate missing person reports in east Tennessee

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has organized a hotline to coordinate reports of missing persons in the areas affected by wildfires in east Tennessee.

If you have a loved one that is missing, you should call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Callers will be asked to give as much identifying information as possible including name, phone number, vehicle identification, and last known whereabouts.

The TBI asks that the public refrain from calling to ask about the status of personal property in the affected areas.

