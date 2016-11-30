Security cameras to be installed in Carbondale - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Security cameras to be installed in Carbondale

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Security cameras to be installed in downtown Carbondale, Illinois. (Source: KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

There will soon be an extra security tool in place in downtown Carbondale, Illinois.

As part of a multi-phase safety project, cameras will be placed between College and Cherry Streets.

“The City of Carbondale continues its focus on revitalizing downtown, and enhancing the experience for our residents and visitors is a major part of that effort.  Improving safety and ensuring that downtown visitors feel safe is fundamental to our revitalization strategy,” said Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams.

We're told more cameras will be installed in the area in later phases of the project.

In Cape Girardeau, Missouri, the Community Improvement District donated two cameras to put in the downtown area earlier in 2016.

Group leaders said the goal of the cameras is to improve safety and keep the area looking nice.

Cape Girardeau police officers can access the cameras with their in-car computers and smartphones.

