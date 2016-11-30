Michael Jackson's Thriller anniversary - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Michael Jackson's Thriller anniversary

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
(KFVS) -

Music history from this date in 1982.  That's when Michael Jackson's Thriller album was released.  It transformed Jackson from a superstar to a mega star making him truly the "King of Pop".

Thriller spawned seven top ten singles. Videos to the songs Billie Jean, Beat It and the title track received heavy play on MTV.  

Several well known stars contributed to the album. Paul McCartney appears in the duet The Girl is Mine. The title track features closing lyrics from horror actor Vincent Price.  Beat It featured a guitar solo by Eddie Van Halen.

In one year, the Thriller became and still is the best selling album of all time. 

 In 2008, Thriller was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.  It all began on this date 34 years ago.

