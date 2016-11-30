December 1 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

December 1 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
He's an Oscar winning director who has brought us such classic movies as Sleeper, Annie Hall, Hannah and Her Sisters, Deconstructing Harry, the list goes on and on. Woody Allen is 81 today.

She's the daughter of recording star Lenny Kravitz who has starred in X-Men: First Class, Divergent and Mad Max: Fury Road. Zoe Kravitz is 28 today.

She's a singer and actress whose hits include Wind Beneath My Wings and The Rose. By the way she also starred in the movie The Rose.  Her other movies include Down and Out in Beverly Hills, Beaches and First Wives Club.  Bette Midler is 71 today.

He hit it big in the early 1970's with his number one smash Alone Again (Naturally).  Irish singer-songwriter Gilbert O' Sullivan is 70 today.

