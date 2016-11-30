A closer look at what is making headlines during the Breakfast Show 11/30

It is Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

The sun is expected to return to the Heartland on Tuesday. When you walk out the door, Brian Alworth says you will definitely need your jacket. He is tracking a cool and breezy day, with temperatures starting in the low 40s. By the afternoon, it should be mostly sunny. FIRST ALERT: There is a chance for a messy weekend. The weather team is looking at possibilities of rain and ice.

CLICK HERE for the full First Alert Forecast.

Making Headlines:

Deadly storms: A suspected tornado killed three people in Alabama as a line of severe storms moved across the South overnight, authorities said. The three who died were all in a mobile home in the northeastern Alabama community of Rosalie.

On fire: At least 3 people have been killed in the ongoing Gatlinburg fires. Gatlinburg Fire Department Chief Greg Miller said 12 additional people have been injured in the fire. Hundreds of buildings have been damaged in the city and the surrounding areas.

In custody: A suspect has been arrested in connection to several armed robberies in Anna, Ill. Police say a man was taken into custody last night in rural Union County. According to the Anna Police Department, this man is suspect in three armed robbers including the ones at Farm Fresh, Hardee's and Capaha Bank.

Lockdown: Police say someone pointed a gun at a student on the campus of Culver-Stockton College, prompting officials to place the school on lockdown for two hours until a suspect was detained. No shots were fired and no one was hurt.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.