Salukis win overtime thriller over Murray State

The Southern Illinois University men's basketball team won a thriller Tuesday night in Carbondale.

Sean O'Brien tipped in Mike Rodriguez' missed layup with one second left to break an 85-85 tie and the Salukis went on to defeat rival Murray State, 89-85 in overtime.

Racers guard Bryce Jones hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game at 77-77 and force overtime.



With the win SIU improved to 4-3 while Murray State slipped to 3-4.

