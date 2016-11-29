WSIU to air story by SIU student killed in fire

Police in Carbondale have identified the person killed in a house fire on Nov. 23.

Friends and teachers of the SIU student who died in a house fire last week say that student was a promising reporter for the local public radio station.

20 year old Alex Kierstead spent several hours a week reporting on stories for WSIU in Carbondale.

The sophomore started in the radio station back in 2015.

Since Kierstead was killed, his instructors and fellow students have reported on the house fire he died in.

“We’ve had discussions in the newsroom… how do we treat this story… do we treat it differently than others?” said WSIU morning anchor Jennifer Fuller on Tuesday. “As weird as it is, the answer is no. We should treat every story like it’s one of our own… and I think us having known him has really shown us that… hopefully that's a legacy of his we're able to take forward.”

A cause for the fire last week hasn’t been announced, but foul play is not suspected.

Funeral services for the Aurora native will take place in late December.

WSIU will air one of Kierstead's original reports on Wednesday, November 30 at 7:44 a.m. and 4:44 p.m. on 91.9 in Carbondale area, or you can find it at wsiunews.org.

