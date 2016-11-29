Police searching for people suspected of vandalizing Carbondale, IL buildings

Carbondale PD is asking the public's help in identifying subjects suspected of vandalizing buildings in Carbondale.

On November 24, at about 7:06 a.m., officers with the City of Carbondale Police Department discovered graffiti on Regions Bank, 500 West Main Street, and at a building located at 609 West Main.

The incidents occurred between Nov. 23 at 12 p.m. and Nov. 24 at 7 a.m.

During the course of the investigation officers also found a window of Regions Bank had been damaged.

The Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the persons shown in the images below, who are considered suspects in the incident.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.