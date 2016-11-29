Former Cardinals OF Jon Jay signs one-year deal with Chicago Cubs

Former St. Louis Cardinal outfielder Jon Jay has been signed to a one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs.

#Cubs and OF Jon Jay have agreed to terms on a one-year contract. Welcome, @jonjayU! pic.twitter.com/bQML4Iagyo — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) November 29, 2016

Jay played with the Cardinals from 2010 to 2015, soon after heading to San Diego to play with the Padres in 2016.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.