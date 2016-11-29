M2.2 earthquake recorded north of Blytheville, AR

The USGS reports a magnitude 2.2 earthquake struck just north of Blytheville, Arkansas on Tuesday, November 29.

According to the preliminary report, it was recorded around 2:32 p.m. about 3 miles north of Blytheville and 2 miles northeast of Gosnell, Arkansas.

It was at a depth of 8 kilometers.

