Don't wait too long to ship presents this holiday season

Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

It takes a lot of work to get presents packed up and sent out at stores like the UPS in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Workers there describe it as a busy time but also the most fun. Packages are packed by Richard Flentge and others workers at the Cape Girardeau store.

This is Flentge's third Christmas season at the store.

"So I have seen several other rushes and I have seen thousands and thousands of packages," he said. "We do all the gifts and a lot of perishables."

This UPS location handles the packages you send to your loved ones. Even though there are some slow times workers say that there is no easy time this time of year.

"We work very hard and we have very long days," said Flentge. "We stay into the night and work multiple people." 

"It is actually fun at times to be a part of this because you're helping people connect," he said.

If you're planning on packing your own gifts they recommend you have it already packed before you get there, use a good box, and leave a cushion space around your gifts.

