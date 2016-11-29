Does It Work Toy Testers: Num Noms Lip Gloss Truck - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Does It Work Toy Testers: Num Noms Lip Gloss Truck

Written by Carly O'Keefe, Anchor
The third grade girls at Cobden Elementary tested the Num Noms Lip Gloss Truck. (Source: KFVS) The third grade girls at Cobden Elementary tested the Num Noms Lip Gloss Truck. (Source: KFVS)
Many little girls love ice cream and lip gloss independently, but when you combine the two you have one of the holiday season’s hottest toys.

The Num Noms Lip Gloss Truck is a four-wheeled, lip-gloss dispensing toy that has made numerous 2016 hot toy lists.

We bought the Num Noms Lip Gloss Truck from Amazon.com for $24.88 in mid-October and by late November the price had risen to $28.99 on Amazon, and bumped up to $63.79 at Wal-Mart.com, and $32.99 on online at Toys ‘R Us.

Our Toy Testers at Cobden Elementary were very sweet on this popular toy.

The Num Noms Lip Gloss Truck craft kit comes with a truck, a cupcake-shaped mixing bowl, and three different ice cream cone/sundae shaped lip gloss holders. The set also includes enough unflavored lip gloss base, cherry flavoring, vanilla flavoring and glitter sprinkles to make eight small batches of flavored, sparkly lip gloss.

The directions are simple enough: scoop out one-eighth of the unflavored base balm into the mixing bowl, add flavoring and sprinkles. Once the ingredients are mixed, the instructions say to place the lip gloss holder under the dispenser, remove the plunger from the top of the truck and scoop the mixed lip gloss into the opening.

When the child pushes the plunger down, lip gloss is dispensed into the cone or sundae dish like ice cream.

The girls agreed they liked the smell and taste of the lip gloss, but the best part was being able to make it themselves.

“I thought it was cool,” said third-grader Ava Rothweiler. “I think kids like it because you can like make it. It’s not just buying lip gloss; you’re making your own.”

Cobden’s third grade girls gave the Num Noms Lip Gloss Truck five stars on this Toy Testers test.

The only drawback we found with the Num Noms Lip Gloss Truck is that refills are not readily available for the lip gloss base, flavorings or sprinkles.

