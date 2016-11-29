Skating rink and more coming to Rent One Park

The Southern Illinois Miners announced Rent One Park will be turned into a "Winter Wonderland" in December.

This will take place over two weekends: Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-18.

The park will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the two Fridays; 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the two Saturdays and 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the two Sundays.

Activities will include ice skating on a synthetic rink set up on the field for $5, carriage rides for $3 and free pictures with Santa Claus.

Both Friday nights will include a winter fireworks show.

Other activities include holiday crafts, live music, holiday movies, snowball fights and more.

Admission is $5 per person and Fridays and Saturdays and $3 for Sundays.

You can click here for more information.

