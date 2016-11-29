Carbondale, IL police investigating thefts from car dealership

The Carbondale, IL Police Department is asking for the public's help in an ongoing investigation into people stealing from a car dealership.

On November 24, officers with the City of Carbondale Police Department responded to the Auffenberg and Vic Koenig Auto Dealerships in Carbondale in reference to a report of felony theft.

Officers learned that between 12:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., two unknown suspects in a large white cargo truck stole rims and tires from several vehicles for sale on the parking lot of the auto dealerships.

The suspects targeted Chevrolet and GMC sport utility vehicles.

The investigation into the incident is continuing. Carbondale Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying this vehicle or the suspects involved in these incidents.

