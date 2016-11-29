More than 16,000 boxes collected for Operation Christmas Child in southeast MO

Thanks to the generosity of others, 16,364 children will have a very merry Christmas this year.

According to Gene and Barb Wilfong, area coordinators for Operation Christmas Child, the gift-filled shoe boxes are on their way to kids around the world.

If you'd like to learn more, you can find information about Operation Christmas Child on their website.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.