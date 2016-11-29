2 hurt in crash on S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau

Two people were hurt after a crash in the 500 block of South Kingshighway Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, a truck tried to make a U-turn in the southbound lanes when it was hit by another truck that was also traveling south.

Two people were taken to the hospital. One of those people has serious injuries.

