Students prepare Angel Tree for children - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Students prepare Angel Tree for children

Written by Derek Dickerson, Director
Connect
Emily Green of Golconda (center) smiles as she reads the toy requests of one of the children on the SIC Angel Tree. Emily Green of Golconda (center) smiles as she reads the toy requests of one of the children on the SIC Angel Tree.
HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) -

Southeastern Illinois College’s Phi Beta Lambda (Business Club) students prepared an Angel Tree this week.

The community service project will help to buy Christmas presents for needy children.

Twenty “angels” in need of Christmas presents are represented on the Angel Tree.  

Items listed include clothing (complete with sizes) and toys requested for each child.

The Angel Tree is located in front of SIC’s Harry L. Crisp Student Center at the Harrisburg campus.

Wrapped gifts should be delivered to instructor Kelsie Bond-Rodman in Room A208 by Dec. 8, and should include the angel’s information and indicate what is inside the packages.

They are requesting that all clothing items be new.  

For more information, contact Bond-Rodman at 252-5400 ext. 2322 or kelsie.bond@sic.edu.  

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    Monday, April 2 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-03 01:16:27 GMT
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    •   
Powered by Frankly