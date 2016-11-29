Police identify suspects in attack of man at Carbondale Walmart - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police identify suspects in attack of man at Carbondale Walmart

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
(Source: Carbondale Police Department) (Source: Carbondale Police Department)
Surveillance image of woman accused of aggravated battery. (Source: Carbondale Police) Surveillance image of woman accused of aggravated battery. (Source: Carbondale Police)
Surveillance image of other women accused of aggravated battery. (Source: Carbondale Police) Surveillance image of other women accused of aggravated battery. (Source: Carbondale Police)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Carbondale police reported on Wednesday, November 30 they identified the suspects in connection to an attack in the Walmart parking lot.

No word yet on any arrests or charges.

The incident happened on Nov. 16 around 8:30 p.m.

Investigators said it started when the victim, a 55-year-old Carbondale man, was driving through the parking lot and his vehicle was hit from behind.

Three women got out of the second vehicle and starting yelling at the man.

The victim parked his vehicle and went into the store with the three women following behind.

After he bought the things he needed and went back outside, police learned the man was confronted by the same women and two or three other men.

Police said the group attacked the man in the parking lot until other customers came outside.

Members of the group then got in their vehicles and took off.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    Monday, April 2 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-03 01:16:27 GMT
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    •   
Powered by Frankly