Police identify suspects in attack of man at Carbondale Walmart

Surveillance image of other women accused of aggravated battery. (Source: Carbondale Police)

Carbondale police reported on Wednesday, November 30 they identified the suspects in connection to an attack in the Walmart parking lot.

No word yet on any arrests or charges.

The incident happened on Nov. 16 around 8:30 p.m.

Investigators said it started when the victim, a 55-year-old Carbondale man, was driving through the parking lot and his vehicle was hit from behind.

Three women got out of the second vehicle and starting yelling at the man.

The victim parked his vehicle and went into the store with the three women following behind.

After he bought the things he needed and went back outside, police learned the man was confronted by the same women and two or three other men.

Police said the group attacked the man in the parking lot until other customers came outside.

Members of the group then got in their vehicles and took off.

The investigation is ongoing.

