Southern IL crews prepare to head to Gatlinburg, TN

Crews with the U.S. Forest Service in southern Illinois are prepared to head to Gatlinburg.

According to Scott Crist with the U.S. Forest Service, they will wait to leave until they are requested.

"Oh, I think it's critical," he said. "Nobody has enough resources to do all that they want to do on their own. Be it fight fire or manage fire, so we all need to help each other out."

The park service is looking to send out three to 12 people as crews and for miscellaneous support roles.

It's not clear when that call might come, but when it does, Crist said they will be ready.

