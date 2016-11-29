Sheriff warns of Facebook lottery scams in Dunklin Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sheriff warns of Facebook lottery scams in Dunklin Co.

Written by Brittany Jacob, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Scammers are targeting individuals on their social media pages, specifically Facebook with a special prize offer. 

The Dunklin County sheriff has alerted the public saying, "If anyone is this area is receiving information about being a facebook lottery winner, it is a scam."

If someone was a "Facebook lottery winner," then they would be told they won $1 million. The person would ask for $1,500 to be forwarded to them to receive the lottery money. The scammer then sends a check in the mail in the amount of $1 million. The winner is instructed to take the check to a bank, open an account, send them $3,000, and retain the balance of the check.

If this has happened to an individual, the Dunklin County's Sheriff's Office warns county residents to be of any type of request for money from individuals because of the number of scams. 

The old adage reigns true, "If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is."

If you are feeling suspicious or have a questionable message, then direct your questions to your local bank for their advice. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    Monday, April 2 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-03 01:16:27 GMT
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    •   
Powered by Frankly