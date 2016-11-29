Sheriff warns of Facebook lottery scams in Dunklin Co.

Scammers are targeting individuals on their social media pages, specifically Facebook with a special prize offer.

The Dunklin County sheriff has alerted the public saying, "If anyone is this area is receiving information about being a facebook lottery winner, it is a scam."

If someone was a "Facebook lottery winner," then they would be told they won $1 million. The person would ask for $1,500 to be forwarded to them to receive the lottery money. The scammer then sends a check in the mail in the amount of $1 million. The winner is instructed to take the check to a bank, open an account, send them $3,000, and retain the balance of the check.

If this has happened to an individual, the Dunklin County's Sheriff's Office warns county residents to be of any type of request for money from individuals because of the number of scams.

The old adage reigns true, "If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is."

If you are feeling suspicious or have a questionable message, then direct your questions to your local bank for their advice.

