Kentucky Transportation Cabinet brings new arsenal to winter weather battle

With snow and ice season fast approaching, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) reveals what is new in the battle to keep highways clear this winter.

At the Department of Highways District 5 office, Secretary Greg Thomas and State Highway Engineer Patty Dunaway discussed the upcoming snow and ice strategy, including new equipment to assist crews with their snow removal efforts.

The Cabinet’s mission for snow and ice removal is to keep traffic moving in a safe manner with an emphasis on maintaining mobility along critical corridors and priority routes.

“Snow and ice season is the Super Bowl of transportation,” said Secretary Thomas. “The Cabinet is committed to providing dependable service to the public, and we are prepared to respond to weather conditions that may affect travel.”

Nearly 2,000 professional “snow fighters” and support staff have been briefed and trained on how to handle snow and ice removal.

A new special teams strike force of eight plows is stationed in Frankfort, positioned for district deployment during major winter weather events.

The Cabinet will operate using snow and ice priority route maps during routine snow and ice occurrences.

The strike force is reserved for high-priority routes to ensure interstates remain open.

“We’ve sophisticated our strategy based on the unusually harsh winter hits Kentucky has seen in recent years that have impacted traffic on major roadways and interstates,” said State Highway Engineer Patty Dunaway

In addition, the Madisonville and Elizabethtown districts have new tow plows that are much larger and have greater hydraulic capabilities.

The Cabinet has also developed a new web page for all snow and ice information.

The public can visit http://snowky.ky.gov to learn more about priority routes, access helpful winter weather tips and fact sheets and view informational videos on salt application and snow removal.

The Cabinet is stocked with 431,200 tons of salt, 1.1 million gallons of salt brine and 1.1 million gallons of calcium chloride.

The Cabinet has approximately 980 trucks and plows ready to deploy among the 125 snow and ice front line maintenance crews.

Another 451 contracted trucks are available to assist in snow and ice operations.

Maintenance crews have prepared rosters and schedules, calibrated salting equipment, prepped plows, reviewed plowing strategies and completed safety training.

Districts will actively look for opportunities to shift resources for sharing with other districts as needed, focusing on the statewide team goal of serving all Kentucky citizens.

The Cabinet offers advice to help keep motorists safe and prepared:

· Pay attention to weather advisories. Weather will impact your commute on some level

· Travel only as necessary during major snow events. It’s better to be stuck at home than to be stuck on the road

· Maintain a safe distance from snowplows and other heavy highway equipment

· Do not pass snowplows on the shoulder

· Allow time for a slower commute

· Winterize vehicles

· Supply vehicles with blankets, flash light and an emergency supply kit

· Know before you go. Visit goky.ky.gov and download the free Waze app to check traffic conditions before you travel

· Eliminate distractions (e.g. using phone and eating) while driving

· Cooperate with the expectations of the Quick Clearance law, which requires drivers to move vehicles to the shoulder in the event of a non-injury crash

