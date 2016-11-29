Candy making class offered at WKCTC on Dec. 12 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Candy making class offered at WKCTC on Dec. 12

Written by Mike Payne, Director
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

An introductory candy making class using the complete line of Wilton Candy Melts and tools will be held at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.

The class will take place in the college’s Emerging Technology Center Cyber Cafe from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12.

Participants can learn all the tricks and tips needed to make their own candy treats with the Drizzle, Dip and Mold with Wilton Candy Melts class.

The cost is $28.50 and is recommended for all skill levels.

To register for the candy making class visit this website and click Cake Decorating or call 270-534-3335.

Also, spring classes at WKCTC start Monday, January 9 and registration is now underway.

You can call 1-(855) GO-WKCTC to register or visit this website for class offerings.

