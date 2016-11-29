Judge for the Supreme Court of Missouri dies - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Judge for the Supreme Court of Missouri dies

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Judge Richard B. Teitelman (Source: MO Courts) Judge Richard B. Teitelman (Source: MO Courts)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

Governor Jay Nixon has ordered the flags at all Missouri Courts be lowered to half staff in honor of Missouri Supreme Court Judge Richard B. Teitelman.

According to a release from the high court, Judge Richard B. Teitelman passed away at the age of 69.

Teitelman began his service in March 2002. He was chief justice from July 2011 through June 2013.

Attorney General Chris Koster released a statement about Teitelman's death, "I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of Missouri Supreme Court Judge Richard Teitelman. Judge Teitelman has given our state a lifetime of public service, including two decades at Legal Services of Eastern Missouri representing the most vulnerable of our citizens.  We will miss his wisdom, humor, and friendship."

Teitelman served on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, from January 1998 to February 2002.

According to his biography on the Missouri Courts Judicial Branch of Government, he was the first legally blind and first Jewish judge to serve on Missouri's highest court.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

