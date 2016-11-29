Fire marshal investigating cause of Ripley Co. house fire

Crews were on the scene of a house fire in Ripley County, Missouri on Tuesday, November 29.

At around 11 a.m. crews cleared the scene.

According to dispatch, crews were called out around 6:19 a.m. to an area on EE Highway about two miles from Highway 142.

The fire marshal was also dispatched to investigate the cause of the fire.

Firefighters from at least three different departments responded to the fire.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.