November 30 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
If you're celebrating a birthday today, you're sharing it with the man who brought the zombies to television.

He's a comic book writer who created The Walking Dead.  The comic was later adapted for TV and has been a huge ratings hit for AMC.  Robert Kirkman is 38 today.

She's an actress who got her start on the ABC sitcom 8 Simple Rules.  But since 2007, you've seen her right here on KFVS12 as Penny in the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory. Kaley Cuoco is 31 today.

He's an actor who has starred in such comedies as There's Something About Mary, Meet the Parents, Tropic Thunder, Night at the Museum and many other movies. Ben Stiller is 51 today.

He's an athlete who starred in two professional sports. He played baseball for the Kansas City Royals and football for the Los Angeles Raiders. Bo Jackson is 54 today.

He's a British singer who helped bring the punk sound mainstream in the 1980's.  He was a major star on MTV with videos to songs like White Wedding, Rebel Yell and Dancing With Myself.  Billy Idol is 61 today.

