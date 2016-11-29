On this date in 1970: George Harrison goes solo

November 30th was a huge date in the career of George Harrison. It was on this date in 1970, Harrison released his triple album "All Things Must Pass."

It was his first solo work since the break-up of The Beatles in April of that year and included the hits "My Sweet Lord" and "What is Life?"

The album also featured several tracks that had been turned down by The Beatles. Harrison had lots of friends contribute to the making of the album including: Eric Clapton, Ringo Starr, Gary Wright, Billy Preston and the group Badfinger.

The recording sessions produced a ton of material, enough to fill a second double album. Most of that material has never been released.

"All Things Must Pass" has been inducted in the Grammy Hall of Fame and it almost always shows up on Top 100 all-time album lists by recording industry magazines and critics.

