A closer look at what is making headlines on the Breakfast Show 11/29

It is Tuesday, November 29, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

After a wet Monday, Tuesday promises to be the first of several days for the Heartland to dry out. Waking up expect temperatures in the 40s. By noon we should be in the 50s. We’re looking at a stable weather pattern full of cool, dry days into the weekend. FIRST ALERT: Another storm system could move through the Heartland Sunday.

Making Headlines:

Evacuation order: Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and surrounding areas are being evacuated due to wild fires in the Smoky Mountains. The fires started last week, but another fire started Monday and became stronger throughout the day due to high winds. Great Smokey Mountains National Park officials called the fire erratic and unpredictable.

Under investigation: The search is on for a man wanted in connection a bank robbery in Anna, Ill. According to police, the suspect was last seen in a ski mask, jeans, gloves and a red hoodie.

Lucky to be alive: A 19-year-old Paducah man was walking to Walmart in Graves County when he was hit by a vehicle late Monday evening. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital and then flown to Vanderbilt Hospital due to a "precarious injury" to his pelvic area. He is in stable condition.

Finally coming home: The remains of a Heartland soldier killed during the Korean War is due to arrive home today. Army Corporal Vernon Douglas Presswood was from Pinckneyville. His remains will arrive in St. Louis today. From there, they will be escorted to Pinkneyville.

Outbreak growing: Officials say at least 73 confirmed and probable cases of mumps have been reported at the University of Missouri. Reports suggest that many of the cases of the viral infection are linked to the school's Greek life community.

