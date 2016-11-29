19-year-old Paducah man survives vehicle vs. pedestrian crash

A 19-year-old Paducah man was walking to Walmart in Graves County when he was hit by a vehicle late Monday evening.

According to the Graves County Sheriff, the crash happened near the intersection of State Route 303 and Natchez Trace around 10:52 p.m.

The driver, Roman Trujillo, a 28-year-old Wingo resident, told investigators he was traveling north on State Route 303 when he took his eyes off the road for a moment.

Trujillo said when he looked back up he saw a man near his left front bumper. He tried to avoid hitting the man, but swerved too late.

Trujillo ended up hitting Bryce Woodson.

When deputies got on scene, Woodson was conscious, but couldn't remember how he had been hit.

Woodson was taken to a local hospital and then flown to Vanderbilt Hospital due to a "precarious injury" to his pelvic area. He is in stable condition at this time.

