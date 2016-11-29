Crisp Museum on Southeast's campus hosts Heroes, Villains, Monst - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crisp Museum on Southeast's campus hosts Heroes, Villains, Monsters art exhibit

Written by Justin Fischer, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Justin Fischer/KFVS) (Source: Justin Fischer/KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Rosemary Berkel and Harry L. Crisp II Museum at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus is currently hosting "Heroes, Villains, Monsters" art exhibit. 

The exhibit runs until January 29, and showcases artists who primarily work in several different genres.

Artists Rick Burchett, Paul Gulacy, Terese Nielsen and William Stout have work inside the museum.

Rick Burchett is a graduate of Southeast Missouri State. Like many artists, museum director Peter Nguyen says Burchett always wanted to be a comic book artist, but it was not always an easy endeavor.

"“He submitted his work, and kept submitting his work while he was working, to the comic book companies," Nguyen said. "Somebody took a chance on his work, they liked his work and that’s how it started. If you enjoy something he said it’s not work.”

Nguyen also said the artists typically know what the characters look like because they've been drawn before, but it's their own personal touch that makes it their own.

“Each artist are interpreting a script, But they have their own unique approach and unique style to the creation of say King Kong, or Batman, or Green Lantern, etc,” Nguyen said.

Some of the work in the exhibit was made to exhibit characters like King Kong, Superman and Batman, among others.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    Monday, April 2 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-03 01:16:27 GMT
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    •   
Powered by Frankly