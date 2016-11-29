Crisp Museum on Southeast's campus hosts Heroes, Villains, Monsters art exhibit

The Rosemary Berkel and Harry L. Crisp II Museum at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus is currently hosting "Heroes, Villains, Monsters" art exhibit.

The exhibit runs until January 29, and showcases artists who primarily work in several different genres.

Artists Rick Burchett, Paul Gulacy, Terese Nielsen and William Stout have work inside the museum.

Rick Burchett is a graduate of Southeast Missouri State. Like many artists, museum director Peter Nguyen says Burchett always wanted to be a comic book artist, but it was not always an easy endeavor.

"“He submitted his work, and kept submitting his work while he was working, to the comic book companies," Nguyen said. "Somebody took a chance on his work, they liked his work and that’s how it started. If you enjoy something he said it’s not work.”

Nguyen also said the artists typically know what the characters look like because they've been drawn before, but it's their own personal touch that makes it their own.

“Each artist are interpreting a script, But they have their own unique approach and unique style to the creation of say King Kong, or Batman, or Green Lantern, etc,” Nguyen said.

Some of the work in the exhibit was made to exhibit characters like King Kong, Superman and Batman, among others.

