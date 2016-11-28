Sikeston girl received special birthday treat from Santa Claus

If ever there was a Santa-super-fan, 11-year-old Elijah Pobst would take the title.

"He's handsome, he's sweet, he's kind of chubby," Elijah said.

That may sound brutally honest but after all that's just how two good friends talk.

In recent years, Elijah, who was born with down syndrome, has taken a special interest in old St. Nick.

Her father, Chris Pobst, said her admiration for Santa Claus began when she was young.

"Just like any child, they love Santa and it was somebody that she was just kind of drawn to," he said.

For the past four seasons the same Santa Claus has visited Elijah and her family at her grandma’s house on Christmas Eve.

"She the first one to greet him through the door and the last one to see him go," Pobst said.

But this year Elijah decided one visit just wasn't enough.

"She asked if Santa could come to her birthday," he said.

Elijah’s birthday is in October.

Kris Kringle obliged and even went one step further. He invited her as an honor guest on his float in the Cape Girardeau Parade of Lights.

"I was standing next to him," Elijah said.

"It was a highlight to her for someone who loves Santa that much to ride with him and Ms. Claus," Pobst said.

Elijah's dad and family watched on as the trio headlined the evening.

"I think the more important thing is the relationship she built with him, that's pretty special," he said.

For Elijah, it was just another special night with her good friend.

"It was awesome," she said.

After spending extra time with Santa this year Elijah said she's pretty confident he'll answer her wish list on Christmas morning.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.