ISP: Charges filed against 8 believed to be involved in multi-state theft ring

The Illinois State Police announced on Monday, Nov. 28 that charges have been filed against eight people who led multiple law enforcement agencies on a pursuit.

The following have been charged with theft (a class 2 felony:

Terrence J. Bell, 25, of Chicago

Darius O. Bowdry, 21, of Chicago

Julian C. Campbell, 22, of Chicago

Derrick Crowder, 24, of Chicago

Jacob A. Lee, 27, of Chicago

Keyshyla S. Thomas, 22, of Chicago

Mario Washington, 24, of Chicago

Dejaun D. Winguard, 21, of Chicago

The charges stem from an incident on Saturday, Nov. 26, when multiple suspects, including the eight charged, were involved in a theft from the Saks Fifth Avenue department store at Plaza Frontenac in St. Louis, Missouri.

Initial calls to 911 and police indicated that shots had been fired from suspects in the fleeing vehicles.

Around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, one of the vehicles was spotted in Illinois on I-55 near Maryvillle. A Maryville police officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused to stop and sped off.

A pursuit was initiated and continued northbound on I-55. The fleeing vehicle continued north on I-55 struck spike strips around Mount Olive, disabling one the tires. The fleeing vehicle continued north on I-55 and exited at Litchfield. The pursuit continued through Litchfield for a short time, and then again entered I-55 northbound.

At 11:10 a.m., the fleeing vehicle entered the center median south of Farmersville and came to a stop. The eight people in the vehicle fled the area on foot, but were all caught and arrested.

The eight people charged, and those who remain at large, are believed to be involved in a theft ring that has struck high-end retail establishments in Indiana, Missouri, Michigan and Ohio.

