ISP: Charges filed against 8 believed to be involved in multi-st - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

ISP: Charges filed against 8 believed to be involved in multi-state theft ring

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Illinois State Police) (Source: Illinois State Police)
(KFVS) -

The Illinois State Police announced on Monday, Nov. 28 that charges have been filed against eight people who led multiple law enforcement agencies on a pursuit.

The following have been charged with theft (a class 2 felony:

  • Terrence J. Bell, 25, of Chicago
  • Darius O. Bowdry, 21, of Chicago
  • Julian C. Campbell, 22, of Chicago
  • Derrick Crowder, 24, of Chicago
  • Jacob A. Lee, 27, of Chicago
  • Keyshyla S. Thomas, 22, of Chicago
  • Mario Washington, 24, of Chicago
  • Dejaun D. Winguard, 21, of Chicago

The charges stem from an incident on Saturday, Nov. 26, when multiple suspects, including the eight charged, were involved in a theft from the Saks Fifth Avenue department store at Plaza Frontenac in St. Louis, Missouri.

Initial calls to 911 and police indicated that shots had been fired from suspects in the fleeing vehicles.

Around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, one of the vehicles was spotted in Illinois on I-55 near Maryvillle. A Maryville police officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused to stop and sped off.

A pursuit was initiated and continued northbound on I-55. The fleeing vehicle continued north on I-55 struck spike strips around Mount Olive, disabling one the tires. The fleeing vehicle continued north on I-55 and exited at Litchfield. The pursuit continued through Litchfield for a short time, and then again entered I-55 northbound.

At 11:10 a.m., the fleeing vehicle entered the center median south of Farmersville and came to a stop. The eight people in the vehicle fled the area on foot, but were all caught and arrested.

The eight people charged, and those who remain at large, are believed to be involved in a theft ring that has struck high-end retail establishments in Indiana, Missouri, Michigan and Ohio.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    Monday, April 2 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-03 01:16:27 GMT
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    •   
Powered by Frankly