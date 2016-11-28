Three SIU Football players earn All-MVFC Honorable Mention

Three S-I-U players earned All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors.

Senior Linebacker Chase Allen was the teams leading tackler for the third straight season and ended his career 12th on the Salukis all-time list.

Freshman return specialist D.J. Davis led the MFVC in kick return average.

Offensive tackle Austin Olsen started 22 consecutive games on the left side for SIU.

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

