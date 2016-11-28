Sheriff's office: Church burglary suspect ID'd using DNA swab after he drank from grape juice bottle

The Marshall County, Kentucky Sheriff's Office reports a church burglary suspect was identified from a DNA swab after he drank from a grape juice bottle.

Cody A. Church, 26, from Kevil, Ky., was arrested on November 28 for third degree burglary and first degree criminal mischief.

According to the sheriff's, office, the charges stem from a burglary on July 14, 2015 at New Bethel Baptist Church.

Deputies say the case was solved through DNA evidence.

According to the warrant affidavit, Church drank from a Welch's grape juice bottle the church used for communion.

Detective Lieutenant Matt Hilbrecht swabbed the bottle for DNA and the crime lab was able to match the DNA to Church.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.