Civil rights leader will speak at Southeast's MLK Celebration

One of the most respected voices in the civil rights movements in the last half-century in the United States will deliver the keynote address at Southeast Missouri State University’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner.

Dr. Mary Frances Berry is a professor of American social thought at the University of Pennsylvania. She is also an author, educator and historian. Dr. Berry served as chairperson of the U.S. Civil Rights Commission for four Presidential administrations. During that time, she led the charge for equal rights and liberties for all Americans. Dr. Berry was the first woman to head a major research university when she served at the University of Colorado at Boulder.

The theme of that dinner on January 18th, 2017 is “Now is the time…What will you do?”

Doors will open at 5 p.m. that day and the dinner is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $20 each or a $160 per table. They are on sale now on Southeast’s website.

One Hundred free tickets are available to students at the information kiosk on the third floor of the University Center. Additional student tickets are available for $5.

For more information please contact Sia Sharma or Deborah McKee at (573) 651-2626 or via email.

