Heartland Christmas Lights Tour 2016

Here's a list of holiday events going on across the Heartland.

There's something about Christmas lights that just make the season merry and bright.

We're putting together a list of displays in the Heartland to help you and your family plan a Christmas Lights Tour of your own!

If you know of a house or neighborhood we should add, please email it to news@kfvs12.com

Missouri

Bloomfield

929 Highway 25 North

Cape Girardeau

Cape County Park (2400 County Park Drive)

244 Capaha Trail

1858 Evondale St., light show runs from 6:30 p.m. to about 8:30 p.m. each night. Tune to 89.5 for music.

2019 Concord Place, 9,500 lights shining every night.

Jackson

Jackson City Park (Entrances on North High, Independence, West Park, and Union)

Jennifer Street

10179 State Hwy W, close to the 177 end of W

1621 Mulberry

Malden

Johnson Street

The Malden Arts Council Christmas Musical Light Show at the Cottonbelt Park shows nightly from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. It features Christmas lights synchronized to music. It's a spectacular show you won't want to miss!

Oran

1305 South St. (Lights run from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Mon-Thur.; 5:30-10:30 p.m. Fri-Sun.)

Puxico

7157 Siler Lane (Tune your radio to 92.1 FM to hear music with the lights. Runs 5:30-10 p.m. nightly)

Scott City

913 Oak Street

Illinois

Marion

7066 Cherry Valley Road (Display includes 83,000 lights, blow ups, and handmade decor)

West Frankfort

Candy Cane Lane in the 600 block of East Main

Tennessee

Union City

Let it Glow light show at Discovery Park of America

