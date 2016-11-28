Heartland Christmas Lights Tour 2016 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Christmas Lights Tour 2016

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
There's something about Christmas lights that just make the season merry and bright.

We're putting together a list of displays in the Heartland to help you and your family plan a Christmas Lights Tour of your own!

If you know of a house or neighborhood we should add, please email it to news@kfvs12.com

Missouri

Bloomfield

  • 929 Highway 25 North

Cape Girardeau

  • Cape County Park (2400 County Park Drive)
  • 244 Capaha Trail
  • 1858 Evondale St., light show runs from 6:30 p.m. to about 8:30 p.m. each night. Tune to 89.5 for music.
  • 2019 Concord Place, 9,500 lights shining every night.

Jackson

  • Jackson City Park (Entrances on North High, Independence, West Park, and Union)
  • Jennifer Street
  • 10179 State Hwy W, close to the 177 end of W
  • 1621 Mulberry

Malden

  • Johnson Street
  • The Malden Arts Council Christmas Musical Light Show at the Cottonbelt Park shows nightly from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. It features Christmas lights synchronized to music. It's a spectacular show you won't want to miss!

Oran

  • 1305 South St. (Lights run from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Mon-Thur.; 5:30-10:30 p.m. Fri-Sun.)

Puxico

  • 7157 Siler Lane (Tune your radio to 92.1 FM to hear music with the lights. Runs 5:30-10 p.m. nightly)

Scott City

  • 913 Oak Street

Illinois

Marion

  • 7066 Cherry Valley Road (Display includes 83,000 lights, blow ups, and handmade decor)

West Frankfort

  • Candy Cane Lane in the 600 block of East Main

Tennessee

Union City

