Suspect charged in connection to 3 armed robberies in Anna, IL

Authorities searching for suspect in Anna, IL bank robbery

A suspect has been charged in connection to several armed robberies in Anna, Ill.

Chadrick Miller, 29, of Anna was taken into custody around 9:18 p.m. in rural Union County on Nov. 29.

He faces a charge of aggravated robbery.

According to the Anna Police Department, Miller is suspected in three armed robberies at Farm Fresh, Hardee's and Capaha Bank.

The bank robbery took place just after 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 28.

Authorities reviewed video evidence. In the video, they say Miller entered the bank, had a quick exchange with the teller and implied there was a weapon.

They said no gun was pulled.

Miller escaped with money.

The robbery at Farm Fresh happened at 9:20 p.m. on Nov. 17.

Hardees was robbed around 4:45 a.m. on Nov. 21.

A judge set Miller's bond at $100,000.

