Poplar Bluff police search for man accused of using counterfeit money

The Poplar Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who reportedly used counterfeit money at a convenience store in Poplar Buff, Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 26.

On Saturday, police received a report of someone using a counterfeit bill at Casey's General Store, located on South Broadway.

Surveillance video captured an image of the man believed to be the suspect in this case.

The department is asking the public for assistance in identifying the man. Any information regarding this incident should be given to Officer Woodruff at (573)-785-5776 or by email at: jwoodruff@pbpolice.org.

