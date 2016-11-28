Fire destroys home in Mississippi Co., MO

Fire destroyed a home near Charleston, Missouri Sunday afternoon.

According to the Charleston Department of Public Safety, crews were called to the home in the 700 block of County Highway 210 around 4 p.m.

Investigators call the fire accidental. No one was hurt.

Crews from East Prairie, Bertrand, and Wyatt all responded to bring more water to the scene.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.