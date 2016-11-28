1 charged after shooting in Bismarck, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 charged after shooting in Bismarck, MO

Jeremy Kane (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Office) Jeremy Kane (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Office)
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

One person has been charged in connection to a shooting in Bismarck that sent two people to the hospital with critical injuries.

According to Washington County Chief Deputy Zach Jacobsen, a man and a woman were shot at a home in the 10000 block of Tyler Road on Sunday, Nov. 27.

The person that called 911 told investigators that the shooter and his girlfriend had left the scene.

The victims were both shot in the stomach. They were flown to a St. Louis area hospital with severe injuries.

Investigators say they are both in critical but stable condition.

The shooter, identified as Jeremy Kane, and his girlfriend were arrested a short time later.

Jacobsen said they were driving south on Highway 21 in Iron County near Elephant Rock State Park when a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper took them into custody.

During their investigation, deputies learned that Kane's girlfriend and the two victims were arguing and that's when Kane opened fire.

He faces charges of assault 1st degree, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

It's not clear if she will face any charges.

