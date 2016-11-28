Body of missing KY man found in abandoned vehicle - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Body of missing KY man found in abandoned vehicle

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

An investigation is underway after the body of a missing man was found in an abandoned vehicle in Princeton, Ky.

According to Kentucky State Police, 55-year-old Russell Mitchell of Princeton, Ky. disappeared in April 2016.

At that time, police said Mitchell could have been operating a 1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass.

On Nov. 13, KSP officers were called to LR Crow Road in response to an abandoned vehicle.

During the investigation, troopers found a body inside the vehicle that appeared to have been there for an extended period of time.

The Caldwell County Coroner reports an autopsy confirmed the body was that of Mitchell.

Foul play is not suspected.

Memorial services for Mitchell of Princeton will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at 3:00 p.m. at the Rock Springs United Methodist Church.

The investigation into Mitchell's death is ongoing.

