Pizza delivery driver hurt in Mt. Vernon robbery

Five people, including three juveniles, are facing charges after a pizza delivery driver was robbed in Mount Vernon.

It happened early Sunday morning in the 300 block of North 5th Street.

According to police, the driver was robbed by several people. That person had to go to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

Investigators identified a person of interest and got a search warrant for a home in the 300 block of North 6th street.

During a search of the home, officers found property that was stolen during the robbery along with things that were taken during a previous robbery in town.

Omar Jackson, 19, and Demonteze Rozier, 20, both face charges of robbery and mob action.

A 16-year-old male was also charged with robbery and mob action. He is being held in the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center.

Two other juveniles, ages 16 and 17, both face charges of possession of stolen property. They were both released to their guardian.

