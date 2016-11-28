Armed robbery suspect arrested in Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff police arrest a man after an armed robbery incident over the weekend.

According to police, on November 26, 2016 at about 10:30 p.m. officers responded to the 900 block of Spring Street.

When they got there, a victim told officers that she and a friend went to Murphy’s Express where she was approached by a man inside the store who asked her for fifty cents.

She told police she did not acknowledge the man’s request and went back to her vehicle.

A short time later, she said that man from the store got into her car.

She assumed her friend offered to give him a ride.

She says the man asked her to take him to Fairmont Street.

The victim told police that the man took the keys out of the ignition and told both women that he was going to kill them both if they ‘did anything stupid.'

The woman told police that she thought the man was joking until she felt a handgun push into her side.

He reportedly told the women to give him their money, id’s and cell phones.

According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, the man reset their phones and returned one of the phone’s sim cards.

He got out of the vehicle, and both women went home to call police.

A patrolman contacted the clerk at Murphy’s Express who remembered the suspect, but did not know his name.

The clerk said the suspect was a regular at the store.

The description of the suspect matched that of a man named, Devonte Brayboy.

The store clerk identified Brayboy from a photo line.

At about 2:30 a.m. on November 27, 2016 the store clerk called police and said the suspect was currently pumping gas at the store.

Officers responded and located Brayboy in the front seat of a vehicle.

Police say he was taken into custody without incident.

A handgun was located inside the vehicle.

The owner of the vehicle stated she didn’t own any weapons and believed Brayboy had placed the gun in the vehicle.

During the arrest process, property which belonged to the victim and a glass pipe were located on Brayboy’s person.

According to police, a field test of the pipe’s residue tested positive for methamphetamine.

Also, a check of the handgun’s serial number revealed it was reported stolen in an August burglary at a residence on Alice Street.

Brayboy is currently being held in the Butler County Justice Center on a $500,000 bond.

