Armed robbery suspect arrested in Poplar Bluff - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Armed robbery suspect arrested in Poplar Bluff

Armed robbery suspect arrested in Poplar Bluff

Written by Crystal Britt, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department
(Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS) (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Poplar Bluff police arrest a man after an armed robbery incident over the weekend.

According to police, on November 26, 2016 at about 10:30 p.m. officers responded to the 900 block of Spring Street.

When they got there, a victim told officers that she and a friend went to Murphy’s Express where she was approached by a man inside the store who asked her for fifty cents.

She told police she did not acknowledge the man’s request and went back to her vehicle.

A short time later, she said that man from the store got into her car.

She assumed her friend offered to give him a ride.

She says the man asked her to take him to Fairmont Street.

The victim told police that the man took the keys out of the ignition and told both women that he was going to kill them both if they ‘did anything stupid.'

The woman told police that she thought the man was joking until she felt a handgun push into her side.

He reportedly told the women to give him their money, id’s and cell phones.

According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, the man reset their phones and returned one of the phone’s sim cards.

He got out of the vehicle, and both women went home to call police.

A patrolman contacted the clerk at Murphy’s Express who remembered the suspect, but did not know his name.

The clerk said the suspect was a regular at the store.

The description of the suspect matched that of a man named, Devonte Brayboy.

The store clerk identified Brayboy from a photo line.

At about 2:30 a.m. on November 27, 2016 the store clerk called police and said the suspect was currently pumping gas at the store.

Officers responded and located Brayboy in the front seat of a vehicle.

Police say he was taken into custody without incident.

A handgun was located inside the vehicle.

The owner of the vehicle stated she didn’t own any weapons and believed Brayboy had placed the gun in the vehicle.

During the arrest process, property which belonged to the victim and a glass pipe were located on Brayboy’s person.

According to police, a field test of the pipe’s residue tested positive for methamphetamine.

Also, a check of the handgun’s serial number revealed it was reported stolen in an August burglary at a residence on Alice Street.

Brayboy is currently being held in the Butler County Justice Center on a $500,000 bond.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    Monday, April 2 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-03 01:16:27 GMT
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    •   
Powered by Frankly