8 hurt in attack at Ohio State University

Columbus police identified a man shot dead after he drove a car onto The Ohio State University campus, jumped a curb and hit several pedestrians before getting out of his gray Honda Civic and stabbing others.

The shelter in place order has been lifted at Ohio State University.

Police in Columbus, Ohio say the scene of the attack is now secure.

The first emergency calls indicated that a shooter was on campus.

Buckeye Alert: Active Shooter on campus. Run Hide Fight. Watts Hall. 19th and College. — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) November 28, 2016

Investigators now say a suspect hit people with a vehicle before jumping out and stabbing people.

Police then shot and killed the suspect.

Classes on the Columbus campus have been cancelled for the remainder of Monday, Nov. 28.

14 buildings on campus will be closed until further notice.

