Armed robbery at Carbondale convenience store under investigation

Police in Carbondale are looking for a man that robbed a convenience store at gunpoint.

It happened just after 2 a.m. at Circle K gas station in the 500 block of East Walnut.

According to police, the man walked in with a gun and demanded cash.

He ran away after he got the money.

Investigators released surveillance pictures on Wednesday.

The suspect is described as being about 5'9" with an average build.

He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his head and gray fabric pulled up over the lower half of his face.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information should call the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-2677.

