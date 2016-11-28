This week in music: 1992 Whitney - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This week in music: 1992 Whitney

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Let's turn back the clock and check out the music scene from 24 years ago.

The year was 1992 and this week Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had P. M. Dawn at number five with I'd Die Without You. It was one of several songs to chart from the soundtrack to the movie Boomerang which starred Eddie Murphy.

At number 4 was the hip hop group Wreckx-N-Effect with Rump Shaker. The video of the song was criticized for its exploitation of women in bikinis. It was even banned on MTV.

Checking in at number three was R&B quartet Shai with If I Ever Fall in Love. The song spent 8 weeks at number two. At the time it was the second most weeks in the runner up position behind only Foreigner's Waiting for a Girl Like You.

In the number two spot for this week was How Do You Talk to an Angel by The Heights. The group featured various stars from the Fox TV drams The Heights which by the way was canceled earlier in the month.

And in the top spot was Whitney Houston with the biggest song of her career.  I Will Always Love You was from the movie The Bodyguard and spent 14 weeks at number one. It stayed on top until the end of February marking the first time Billboard didn't have a new number one hit until March of the new year.  I Will Always Love You had been around a while before it was recorded by Houston.  It was written by Dolly Parton who took the song to the top of the country charts back in 1974 and again in 1982. 

