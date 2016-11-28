Bonne Terre woman killed after car overturns in St. Francois Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bonne Terre woman killed after car overturns in St. Francois Co.

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A Bonne Terre woman was killed and another was seriously injured in a car crash in St. Francois County late Sunday evening.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash happened around 10 p.m. on Route E at Rain Tree.

A 34-year-old St. Charles woman was driving when she veered off the highway and overturned.

The driver was moderately injured and was taken to a local hospital.

She was traveling with two other passengers.

Betty Carver, a 31-year-old Bonne Terre resident, died at the scene of the crash.

Jerry Law, 41 of Bonne Terre, suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Law was flown to a hospital in Creve Ceour for treatment.

