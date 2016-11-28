November 29 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

November 29 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
If you're celebrating a birthday today, you're in good company when it comes to sports figures.

For 66 years he was the play-by-play man for the Dodgers. He began working for the team when they were in Brooklyn and moved wit them to Los Angeles. Some consider him the best baseball announcer of all time.  He retired at the end of this past season. Legendary broadcaster Vin Scully is 89 today.

He's the current quarterback for the Seahawks who led the team to victory in Super Bowl 48. Russell Wilson is 28 today.

He's a wrestling legend from Memphis who has held 168 championship belts during his career which began in 1970. He's currently the color commentator for WWE RAW. Despite never winning a championship in the WWE, the organization has inducted him into their Hall of Fame.  Jerry "the King" Lawler is 67 today.

She's an actress who starred as Cindy in the Scary Movie franchise.  Currently you can see her here on KFVS12 as she has the role of Christy on the CBS sitcom Mom.  Anna Faris is 40 today.

