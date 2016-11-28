Survey: Employees willing to get caught shopping on Cyber Monday at work

Employers can expect a big hit in work productivity on Monday, all thanks to big shopping deals online.

A new survey from RetailMeNot.com shows 94 percent of people plan to shop on Cyber Monday at work.

Shoppers will look for deals for an average of four hours while on the clock.

This trend may have something to do with the fact that 41 million Americans believe Cyber Monday provides the most savings out of all the major sale days during the holidays.

Turns out, employees are willing to go to great lengths to get the best deals on Cyber Monday:

One in four of employed Americans (25%) would be willing to take the entire day off in order to score the best deals

Nearly half (47%) will shorten their work day by leaving early (26%), taking a long lunch (26%) or going in late to work (13%)

Close to one in four (22%) will adjust their schedules by rescheduling meetings or calls (17%) or pushing back deadlines (11%) to get the best deals on Cyber Monday

More than one in five (21%) would be willing to get caught shopping online at work to get the best deals on Cyber Monday

Experts say preparation is key.

RetailMeNot recommends putting a holiday shopping plan in place before Cyber Monday.

You can also score even more savings by checking coupon sites or searching online for leaded ads beforehand.

