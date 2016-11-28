Survey: Employees willing to get caught shopping on Cyber Monday - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Survey: Employees willing to get caught shopping on Cyber Monday at work

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Rob Foote/KFVS) (Source: Rob Foote/KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Employers can expect a big hit in work productivity on Monday, all thanks to big shopping deals online.

A new survey from RetailMeNot.com shows 94 percent of people plan to shop on Cyber Monday at work.

Shoppers will look for deals for an average of four hours while on the clock.

This trend may have something to do with the fact that 41 million Americans believe Cyber Monday provides the most savings out of all the major sale days during the holidays.

Turns out, employees are willing to go to great lengths to get the best deals on Cyber Monday:

  • One in four of employed Americans (25%) would be willing to take the entire day off in order to score the best deals
  • Nearly half (47%) will shorten their work day by leaving early (26%), taking a long lunch (26%) or going in late to work (13%)
  • Close to one in four (22%) will adjust their schedules by rescheduling meetings or calls (17%) or pushing back deadlines (11%) to get the best deals on Cyber Monday
  • More than one in five (21%) would be willing to get caught shopping online at work to get the best deals on Cyber Monday

Experts say preparation is key.

RetailMeNot recommends putting a holiday shopping plan in place before Cyber Monday.

You can also score even more savings by checking coupon sites or searching online for leaded ads beforehand.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    Monday, April 2 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-03 01:16:27 GMT
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    •   
Powered by Frankly