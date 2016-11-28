FIRST ALERT: Rainy and blustery Monday on tap

It is Monday, Nov. 28, 2016.

The Heartland will wake up to a blustery Monday morning. Rain is on the First Alert Doppler Radar already, but heavier rain is expected later in this morning. Put up your hair in a ponytail underneath your rain jacket, because it will also be pretty windy. Brian says the National Weather Service has wind advisories in effect for the Bootheel and western Tennessee, but the entire area will see significant wind. FIRST ALERT: There is a slight chance our blustery day could also bring some severe weather, although Brian says the chance is low.

Deadly rampage: Louisiana State Police say a man who fatally shot a woman and ran over two bystanders with a car before crashing into an ambulance was killed following a shootout with sheriff's deputies.

Headed to court: The motorist sought in a hit-skip accident near the Cincinnati Zoo that critically hurt a 3-year-old girl and seriously injured her mother was arrested late Sunday and is set to face a judge today. Donteiz Dickey, 22, of Reading is held without bond at the Hamilton County jail on two counts each of aggravated vehicular assault and failing to stop after an accident.

Under investigation: A death investigation is underway in Cape Girardeau County after a man was killed during a reported domestic violence incident on Saturday, Nov. 26. An autopsy on the man is scheduled for today.

Never forgotten: A man is behind bars after being arrested for allegedly killing an 8-year-old Olney, Illinois girl. Today friends and family are expected to gather for a vigil in remembrance of Sabrina Stauffenberg.

