FIRST ALERT: Rainy and blustery Monday on tap - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

FIRST ALERT: Rainy and blustery Monday on tap

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

It is Monday, Nov. 28, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

The Heartland will wake up to a blustery Monday morning. Rain is on the First Alert Doppler Radar already, but heavier rain is expected later in this morning. Put up your hair in a ponytail underneath your rain jacket, because it will also be pretty windy. Brian says the National Weather Service has wind advisories in effect for the Bootheel and western Tennessee, but the entire area will see significant wind. FIRST ALERT: There is a slight chance our blustery day could also bring some severe weather, although Brian says the chance is low.

CLICK HERE for the full First Alert Forecast.

Making Headlines:

Deadly rampage: Louisiana State Police say a  man who fatally shot a woman and ran over two bystanders with a car before crashing into an ambulance was killed following a shootout with sheriff's deputies.

Headed to court: The motorist sought in a hit-skip accident near the Cincinnati Zoo that critically hurt a 3-year-old girl and seriously injured her mother was arrested late Sunday and is set to face a judge today. Donteiz Dickey, 22, of Reading is held without bond at the Hamilton County jail on two counts each of aggravated vehicular assault and failing to stop after an accident.

Under investigation: A death investigation is underway in Cape Girardeau County after a man was killed during a reported domestic violence incident on Saturday, Nov. 26. An autopsy on the man is scheduled for today.

Never forgotten: A man is behind bars after being arrested for allegedly killing an 8-year-old Olney, Illinois girl. Today friends and family are expected to gather for a vigil in remembrance of Sabrina Stauffenberg.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    Monday, April 2 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-03 01:16:27 GMT
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    •   
Powered by Frankly